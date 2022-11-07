SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — In efforts to help young people dealing with crisis situations, the Black Hills Community Foundation donated trauma kits today in Rapid City.

These kits consist of comfort food, hygiene products, stress relief items and more.

“These trauma kits are just a way for us to make a quick, positive impact on these youth. A lot of times going from calls to calls, it can be difficult to take a couple minutes to check and see how kids are doing so giving these trauma kits is a good way to make a positive impact in the moment and kind of change the perspective of what the youth have experienced,” BayLee Dansby, Youth and Family Navigator, said.

The Black Hills Community Foundation donated 30 trauma kits to the Rapid City Police Department’s Youth Outreach Program.