Rapid City receives reports of sanitary sewer overflows

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Flooding and ground saturation are creating sanitary sewer overflows in parts of Rapid City.

The overflows can result in the lids being lifted off the manholes.

City officials are advising the public not to drive over or through these areas.

Officials also remind the public if they use a sump pump to clear their basements or crawl spaces of excess ground water, not to pump the discharge into the home's sanitary sewer system. Sump pump discharge should be directed to the grass or to the curb and storm water drainage system.

Anyone encountering a manhole sewer issue should contact the City's Water Reclamation Division at 394-4174, the City's Utility Maintenance Division at 394-4163 or after-hours call 394-4160.

