SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A state prison inmate who was placed on escape status last month is in custody, state officials said in a news release.

Inmate Christopher Burns was apprehended in Douglas, Wyoming, on April 5.

Burns left his community service job site in Rapid City without authorization March 22 and did not return to the community work center.

He is serving sentences for possession of a controlled substance out of Pennington County and aggravated assault out of Custer County.

Failure to return to custody is a Class 5 felony punishable by up to five years in prison.