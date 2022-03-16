RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — This year will mark five decades since one of the worst natural disasters in US history. Rapid City is planning a city-wide commemoration for the 50 years since the tragic 1972 Flood.

This June marks 50 years since the devastating flood in Rapid City that claimed the lives of 238 people.

“This entire greenway, the area along the bike path, these areas were all homes and businesses that were washed out due to the flood,” Darrell Shoemaker, Rapid City Communications, said.

Each year, Rapid City holds an event to remember the lives lost and show how far the city has come since then.

On June 8th and 9th, there will be a host of events happening across town here in Rapid City. Including here at Memorial Park and the Monument.”

“For the survivors, the people who were here in Rapid City. Many people will come back to Rapid City for this 50th recognition to recall the tragic time that we went through 50 years ago, but also to see how the city has recovered,” Shoemaker said.

The theme of this year’s event is to remember, honor, and commemorate. It will include a memorial walk, personal experiences, and a detailed storyboard at the Monument.

“There will be a large visual of the greenway and there will be past and present photos that will show how that space evolved and how the community came together out of this tragedy,” Greta Chapman, member of the planning committee, said.

As Rapid City continues to grow each year, it is important that future generations remember how the tragic 1972 flood became an important part of the city’s history.

On June 8th and 9th, the Journey Museum will have a flood exhibit.

The Rapid City Public Library will be collecting oral histories. Which are recorded interviews about people’s experience with the 1972 flood.