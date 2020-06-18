Rapid City prepares for President Trump’s visit

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — Rapid City is preparing to possibly host President Donald Trump during the fireworks display at Mount Rushmore.

Mayor Steve Allender says a majority of the city’s available resources will be in use at Mount Rushmore during the July 3rd event.

Allender says it will be a long few days for law enforcement.

If there are protests, the mayor said the city will be prepared.

“We are going to be spread thin. We’re going to do the best we can, but we’ll be prepared to provide security for both the presidential detail as well as any protests,” Mayor Steve Allender said.

Allender also says the city will monitor for any COVID-19 cases after the fireworks show.