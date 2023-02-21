RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — Just like the rest of the state, crews in Rapid City are getting ready for the latest winter storm.

By spraying the roads today, it will prevent ice from forming and should make it easier to plow, which is important because this storm could bring a lot of snow.

That’s why the City of Rapid City and the Street Department urge everyone to keep an eye on the weather and be prepared when the storm hits.

“Need to be prepared, need to plan accordingly, that’s the reason for sending out the message early,” Darrell Shoemaker, City of Rapid City, said.

You can do that by stocking up on groceries, important medications, and other necessities to last you the next couple days. You should also put a winter safety kit in your car.

“If you don’t have to go anywhere stay home. If you do give everybody plenty of room because everybody is going to be fighting the same situation that you are. So just be courteous, be aware and drive the road conditions,” Pfeifle said.

“Bottom line, travel the conditions not the speed limit. We just want to make sure people get where they need to go safely,” Shoemaker said.