Rapid City pools set to open June 4

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — After seeing a major shortage of employees this spring, pools in Rapid City are set to open on June 4th.

The city is still down lifeguards. However, it will have enough to run all of the neighborhood pools smoothly.

This is with help from increased pay, word of mouth, and extra lifeguard certification courses.

“We actually have a class this weekend, it’s the last one we are offering and it has 25 in it so I think if all those apply with us and want to work with us, I think we will be more than okay,” Emily Carstensen, Recreation Specialist, said.

Rapid City is still looking for seasonal workers all over town.

