Rapid City pools are packed since opening

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — As one of the hottest days we’ve seen so far this year, people in Rapid City are cooling off by hitting the pools.

Ariah Cloud and her grandma Sarah Bouzek found the perfect spot to spend the day.

“I told her let’s go on the hottest day of the week and decided to head over here,” Bouzek said.

As you can see, they’re not the only ones with the idea.

“Like it just opened a little bit ago and there’s already a huge line,” Ariah Cloud said.

“In the 9 and a half years I’ve had this job by far hottest opening weekend I’ve dealt with,” Carstensen said.

All of the Rapid City Pools including the Jimmy Hilton at Sioux Park have reported a significantly higher amount of visitors over the 9-day-opening period in 2019.

With so many swimmers and newly trained staff, Rapid City Recreation Specialist, Emily Carstensen, says it’s important for everyone to be patient.

“We’re all learning and getting better as everyday goes on so just be patient with us. We are doing trainings weekly, bi-weekly to get better at that,” Carstensen said.

All so people, like Ariah Cloud and her grandma, can spend the day keeping cool at the pool.

“I’ve been going here since I was like 4 years old so it’s kind of just a big memory for me,” Ariah Cloud said.

You may remember, Rapid City had a hard time finding enough lifeguards this year. That’s no longer the case. All the pools in town are covered.