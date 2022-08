RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — One Rapid City pool will go to the dogs this weekend.

The Humane Society of the Black Hills will host its seventh annual Wags and Waves Fundraiser at the Jimmy Hilton Pool in Sioux Park. It runs from 1 to 4 p.m. this Sunday.

A $5-dollar donation is requested at the gate. Proceeds will support the Humane Society.

The pool will be closed and drained after the event.