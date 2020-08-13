Rapid City police: Unattended death now being investigated as a homicide

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — Police in Rapid City say an unattended death is now being investigated as a homicide after receiving preliminary autopsy results.

On August 11, authorities were called to a residence in the 200 block of E. Denver Street for a report of an unconscious male. On scene, authorities determined the man was dead and an autopsy was scheduled to determine the cause of death.

Autopsy results on Thursday determined that there was “significant trauma” to the man. Authorities identified the victim as 63-year-old Joseph Bradford of Rapid City.

Police continue to investigate the homicide.