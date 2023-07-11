RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — Police in Rapid City are asking for the public’s help to find a vehicle involved in a hit-and-run crash.

Rapid City Police say the crash happened on Saturday, June 24 at the intersection of West Main Street and Jackson Boulevard. The SUV/Crossover police are looking for failed to yield and crashed into a motorcycle.

Snapshot of the SUV/Crossover

The motorcyclist suffered serious injuries in the crash. Witnesses described the driver of the other vehicle as a Caucasian female.

Anyone with any information about the vehicle or its driver should contact police at 605-394-4134. Anonymous tips can also be submitted by texting the letters ‘RCPD’ and the information to 847411.