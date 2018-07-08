Rapid City Police Start Youth Basketball League

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

RAPID CITY, S.D. (AP) - The Rapid City Police Department has organized a basketball league aimed at keeping kids busy and out of trouble.

Black Hills Federal Credit Union sponsored two basketball hoops for the Night Court program. Scheels has provided basketballs while Volunteers of America purchased insurance.

The games last for about 10 minutes or the first team to reach 11 points. The program began with almost 60 kids in its first week and grew to 17 teams in its third week.

Lt. Brian Blenner has been a juvenile officer for two years. He says he's noticed that teen males have the highest arrest rates. Blenner says he hopes the program will improve connections between children and public safety officers.

