Rapid City police seek two suspects in fatal shooting

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) – Rapid City Police are searching for two suspects in an April 9 fatal shooting at a location on E. Boulevard N., according to a news release.

Police said 20-year-old Jesus Vance of Rapid City died in the incident.

RCPD’s Criminal Investigation Division determined at least six individuals had some sort of involvement with the shooting. One is deceased and three have been taken into custody as of April 12.

Warrants have been issued for Tracy Laughlin, 32, of Rapid City, and for Travis Nelson, 35, of Rapid City, both for aiding and abetting second-degree kidnapping, and aiding and abetting aggravated assault.

Police arrested: Jake Williams 37, of Rapid City, for possession of a controlled substance and prohibited possession of a firearm; William Long, 58, of Rapid City, for aggravated assault, second-degree kidnapping and possession of a controlled substance; and Gilbert Reyna, 38, no address listed, for aggravated assault and second-degree kidnapping.

At around 4:15 p.m. on Friday, April 9, police were called to a room at 212 E. Boulevard North after receiving reports of shots fired in the area, the news release said. On arrival, police encountered Williams. He had several superficial injuries, and was transported to the hospital for the treatment of these injuries.

Vance’s body was found inside the room, according to the news release.

Surveillance footage showed two vehicles leaving the scene shortly after the shooting took place. One was located in the area of Nowlin Street and Farlow Avenue. The occupants of this vehicle were seen entering a nearby residence. Police worked to order out all occupants of the residence before they were detained and interviewed by police about their potential involvement in the shooting.

The second vehicle was located in the area of Cherry Avenue and East Saint James Street. The occupants of this vehicle were also detained and interviewed.

Anybody with any information on the whereabouts of Tracy Laughlin or Travis Nelson should contact police immediately at 605-394-4131. An anonymous tip can also be submitting by texting the letters ‘RCPD’ and the information to 847411.