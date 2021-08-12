Rapid City police searching for two missing people

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — Rapid City police are asking for the public’s help locating two missing people who were last seen in May.

30-year-old Susan Fast Eagle of Rapid City and Verdell Brown Bull of Kyle, S.D. were last seen on May 3rd in the Rapid City area, according to police. Brown Bull was reported as missing to the Oglala Sioux Tribe Department of Public Safety.

Police are asking anyone with any information on Brown Bull or Fast Eagle to call police at 605-394-4131. You can also leave an anonymous tip by texting RCPD to 847411.