Rapid City police searching for two missing children

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — Police in Rapid City are asking for the public’s help searching for two missing children.

13-year-old Kyren Mesteth was last seen near the 200 block of Surfwood Drive Saturday night. Police believe he may be with his 15-year-old sister, Kylie.

Kyren is 175 lbs. and 5’6″. He was last seen wearing a black hooded sweatshirt with a rose, black pants, and black and white tennis shoes. Kylie is 5’2″ and approximately 140 lbs. with brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing all black.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Kyren and Kylie is asked to contact the police at 605-394-4131.