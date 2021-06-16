Rapid City police searching for two men following robbery

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — Police in Rapid City are on the lookout for two suspects following the robbery of a convenience store early Tuesday morning.

Officials say police were called to the store around 3:30 a.m. Tuesday. An employee told them that two men entered the store and grabbed several items before approaching the counter. One then brandished a handgun and demanded money from the register.

The men took the cash and items, leaving the store and driving away in a silver 4-door vehicle.

The two men are described as Native Americans between the ages of 25 and 30, both standing about 5’7″. One is skinny with a dark brown ponytail, wearing a black t-shirt and jeans with a tattoo on his inner left arm. The other is described as heavyset with short brown hair, wearing a baggy white t-shirt, white pants, white DC shoes, a white face mask and with tattoos on both arms.

Anyone with any information on this robbery is encouraged to contact Detective Dan Trainer at 605-394-4134. An anonymous tip can also be submitted by texting the letters ‘RCPD’ and the information to 847411.