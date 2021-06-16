Rapid City police searching for two men following robbery

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — Police in Rapid City are on the lookout for two suspects following the robbery of a convenience store early Tuesday morning.

Officials say police were called to the store around 3:30 a.m. Tuesday. An employee told them that two men entered the store and grabbed several items before approaching the counter. One then brandished a handgun and demanded money from the register.

The men took the cash and items, leaving the store and driving away in a silver 4-door vehicle.

The two men are described as Native Americans between the ages of 25 and 30, both standing about 5’7″. One is skinny with a dark brown ponytail, wearing a black t-shirt and jeans with a tattoo on his inner left arm. The other is described as heavyset with short brown hair, wearing a baggy white t-shirt, white pants, white DC shoes, a white face mask and with tattoos on both arms.

Anyone with any information on this robbery is encouraged to contact Detective Dan Trainer at 605-394-4134. An anonymous tip can also be submitted by texting the letters ‘RCPD’ and the information to 847411.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Continuing The Conversation
See Full Weather Forecast

Trending Stories

Don't Miss!

More Don't Miss


 