UPDATE: Missing teen found

UPDATE: The Rapid City Police Department posted on its Twitter account Saturday afternoon that David Craig was found safe.

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — Police in Rapid City are asking for the public’s help location a missing teen.

14-year-old David Craig was last seen around 10:00 p.m. Friday evening at his residence on South Pitch Drive. David was last seen wearing a black hoodie, black shorts, and may be riding a black and yellow bicycle.

David has brown skin, brown hair, and brown eyes. He is approximately 5’9″ tall and weights 200 lbs.

Anyone with information on David’s whereabouts are asked to contact Rapid City police at 605-394-4131.