RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — Authorities in Rapid City are asking for the public’s help searching for a missing teen.

13-year-old Meagan Curley was last seen around 9 p.m. Wednesday night in the 400 block of E. Fairlane Drive. Meagan was wearing a black Nike sweater and Champion sweatpants according to police.

Anyone with information is asked to contact authorities at 605-394-4131.