Rapid City police searching for missing girl

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — Rapid City police are asking for the public’s help locating a missing girl.

According to the Rapid City Police Department’s Twitter, 13-year-old Lacee Elyse Donovan was reported this missing this afternoon.

Lacee was last seen in the 3900 block of Jackson Blvd. on Thursday morning around 9:00 a.m.. She was last seen wearing blue jeans, a white crop top, and white Nike Air Force Ones. Lacee is approximately 5’4″ and weighs 140 lbs.

Lacee has brown hair and brown eyes and is a white female.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts are asked to call police immediately at 605-394-4131.

