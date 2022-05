RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — Police in Rapid City are asking for the public’s help in locating a 9-year-old.

Jeronimo Drapeaux was last seen at around 4:30 p.m. in the 600 block of E. North St. wearing blue jeans, a black sweater, and a gray stocking cap.

You’re asked to call police if you see Jeronimo.