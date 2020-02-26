Rapid City police searching for missing 10-year-old boy

UPDATE at 4:41: Anthony Twiss has been located safe by police.



Police in Rapid City are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing boy.

10-year-old Anthony Twiss was last seen at Canyon Lake Elementary at around 10:20 a.m. on Wednesday.

Twiss was last seen wearing a red/white/blue hoodie, black winter coast, blue jeans and white shoes.

Authorities say they have increased concern for Twiss’ safety because he is autistic.

Anyone with information on Twiss’ whereabouts should call police immediately at 394-4131.