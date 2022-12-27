RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — Authorities in Rapid City are asking for help to identify a robbery suspect.

The Rapid City Police Department said a casino at 2730 W. Main Street was robbed at 2 a.m. on Dec. 24. A man entered the casino and demanded money and fled on foot with an undisclosed amount of cash.

Authorities release a photo of the suspect, who is described as a light skin man, 5-foot, 10-inches tall wearing a black mask, light-colored winter coat, blue jeans, light-colored gloves and white tennis shoes.

Anyone with information should contact Rapid City police.