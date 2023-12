RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — In Rapid City, police are investigating a car theft that happened at gunpoint.

The two victims told police they were sitting in a parking lot when a man approached asking for a ride Sunday evening.

When they refused, the man pulled a gun from his waistband. The victims got out of the car and the man got in and drove off.

Police are now looking for a dark grey Kia K-5 with dealer plates.

Photo of the stolen vehicle.

Anyone with information on the incident should contact police.