RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — Rapid City Police are searching for a suspect in an armed robbery, according to a post on their Facebook page.

Police say the suspect robbed a convenience store at 1909 N. Lacrosse Street.

RCPD suspect

Witnesses on scene described him as a Native American male standing 6’0″ tall, wearing a black shirt resembling a sports jersey, jeans, light-colored boots, gloves, and a black mask.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Dan Trainer at 605-394-4134.