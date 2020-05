Police in Rapid City need your help finding a missing man.

73-year-old Gregg Owens was last seen around 5:45 p.m. Tuesday evening in the area of Mount Rushmore Road and Cathedral Drive.

Gregg Owens

Owens and was last seen wearing a grey T-shirt with grey athletic shorts. Police say Owens has Alzheimer’s.

Anyone with any information on Owens’ whereabouts should contact police at 394-4131.