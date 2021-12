RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — Police in Rapid City need help locating a missing 11-year-old.

11-year-old Kiari Ann Diserly was reported missing Monday.

She is described as a 5’6″ tall Native American female who was last seen in the 1700 block of North 7th Street wearing a maroon sweater, black pants, and tan shoes.

If you have any information on her whereabouts, you’re asked to call police.