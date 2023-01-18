RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — Rapid City Police are asking for the public’s help in finding a robbery suspect.

Authorities say it happened just before 6 p.m. Monday in the 500 block of Saint James Street.

A pizza delivery driver was called to the area for a delivery. As the driver got out of the car to make the delivery, an unknown man got in.

The driver confronted him and the man flashed a gun. He took the driver’s keys and drove off in the delivery driver’s car. Police later found the vehicle in the 1300 block of Kansas City Street.

The suspect is described as a 30-40-year-old man with acne scars on his face. If you have any information, you are asked to call 605-394-4134.