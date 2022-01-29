UPDATED AT 1:36 CT:

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — Rapid City Police say Mikayla Red Feather has been located safety.

Mikayla Red Feather was reported missing on Friday. According to a tweet from the Rapid City Police department, she is described as 5’4″ and 120 pounds with blond hair with red highlights.

She was last seen in the 700 block of Paha Sapa Road wearing a tie-dye cropped hoodie, a white tank top, blue jeans and black sneakers.

If you have any information about her location you are asked to contact the Rapid City Police immediately.