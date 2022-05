RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — Authorities in Rapid City are asking for the public’s help locating a missing 12-year-old.

The Rapid City Police Department says Logan RedBear was last seen Saturday afternoon in the area of 20 Surfwood Drive.

He was last seen wearing a light blue shirt and grey sweatpants.

If you have any information you are asked to contact the Rapid City Police Department, 605-394-4131, immediately.