RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — Police in Rapid City are investigating a death in the northeastern part of the city.

According to the Rapid City Police Department, officers were called to the area of East New York Street and North Cherry Road for reports of an unattended death around 7 a.m. Wednesday.

Police say a man was found near the intersection. There were no signs of foul play, and an autopsy has been scheduled.