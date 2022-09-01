Update 1:05 p.m.

Rapid City Police say the juvenile seen with the gun has been located by authorities. Police say they’re working with the school district to figure out the consequences for the juvenile.

UPDATE 12:08 p.m.

Rapid City authorities say a “secure status” has been lifted at Stevens High School.

According to police, after speaking with witnesses and people who knew the individual with the gun, it was determined the gun was a toy pistol.

The individual left the gun on the ground in the area and police later located it.

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — Law enforcement in Rapid City is responding to a report of an individual with a firearm near a school.

Rapid City police tweeted that an individual with a firearm was seen in the parking lot of Stevens High School Thursday morning. The school has been placed on secure status meaning nobody is allowed in or out. Normal school activities are continuing.

Authorities say they have identified the student and are currently trying to make contact. They say there is no threat to student safety at this time.

This is a developing situation. Stay with KELOLAND News on-air and online.