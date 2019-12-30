1  of  42
Rapid City police release names from officer-involved shooting

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — Authorities in Rapid City released the names from Sunday’s shooting. 

According to police, shortly after arriving to a call of gunfire at an apartment complex, an officer reported gunshots being fired toward them from the second floor. One Rapid City Police Department patrol vehicle was hit by a gunshot. 

Once police entered the building, many residents were evacuated, while some were told to shelter in place. Officers used the stairwell to reach the second floor and found the gunman, who was armed with a rifle. Officer Garrett Mastin, who has been with RCPD for three years, shot at the shooter and ended the threat. 

Police say the shooter was 29-year-old Patrick Alden, of Rapid City. A second victim was found nearby and has been identified as 64-year-old David IronHorse, of Rapid City. 

Life-saving measures on the shooter and victim were performed but both were declared dead on the scene.  

An 81-year-old man was also a victim from the shooting. Police say Thomas Trout, of Rapid City, had a heart-related issue during the urgency of evacuation. 

“There’s no question in my mind that the brave actions of our officers helped save lives,” Assistant Chief of Police Don Hedrick said in a news release. “This was an active shooter situation, and the gunman’s actions made it clear that he was intent on harming others.” 

Officer Mastin has been placed on administrative leave as the South Dakota Division of Criminal Investigation takes over the investigation. 

