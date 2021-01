RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — Rapid City Police are investigating an incident were shots were fired in the area of the Maplewood Townhomes.

Police say no injuries have been reported.

Authorities say juveniles are involved and officers are currently at a home on Knollwood Drive. Police are asking that you avoid the area.

Rapid City Area Schools officials say the incident could impact student pick up in the area.