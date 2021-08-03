Rapid City police officers, firefighters receiving hazard pay

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — A big thank you to police officers and firefighters in Rapid City.

Monday night, the city council approved $1,000 for first responders as hazard pay for the added challenges they face dealing with COVID-19.

“I know that this $1,000 does not make up for all the sacrifices you make. This hazard pay for going above and beyond, increasing your exposure by running into the fire, running into the battle so to speak, is a small way for us to show our appreciation.” Rapid City council member Jason Salamun said.

The money will not come from the COVID rescue plan fund, rather the city’s undesignated cash fund, giving the city more flexibility in paying first responders.

The hazard pay will total around $300,000.