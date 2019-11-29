Rapid City police officer attacked after traffic stop

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — A Rapid City police officer was attacked with a knife and suffered a cut to the hand after a car chase.

The incident happened early yesterday morning when the officer was trying to stop a car that was driving the wrong way when the driver fled.

The car caught on fire after it was damaged while crossing a median. Police say the driver then fled on foot.

When approached, the driver allegedly cut one of the officers. Authorities detained the driver and arrested him on multiple counts.

Officials say the officer is recovering.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories


 

Don't Miss!

More Don't Miss

Our Contests

More Contests