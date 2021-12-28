Rapid City Police offering $5,000 reward for information on October stabbing death

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — Authorities in Rapid City are offering $5,000 in return for information about a homicide investigation from October.

The Rapid City Police Department says the $5,000 reward comes from the Community Reward Fund and will be given to any video or other information that leads to the arrest of the person or persons responsible for killing 24-year-old Leon Richards.

Police say the stabbing happened at 4:10 a.m. on Oct. 19 near the area of 120 Surfwood Drive. Authorities found Richards laying on the ground with several stab wounds.

Police believe there was cell phone video of the stabbing and there were numerous witnesses when the stabbing happened.

Anyone with any information about the incident or the suspect responsible should contact police at 605-394-4131. An anonymous tip can also be submitted by texting the letters ‘RCPD’ and the information to 847411.