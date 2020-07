RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — Police in Rapid City are asking for the public’s help in locating a runaway teen.

14-year-old Alana Runsafter is described as 5’7”, 110 lbs., with hair dyed a sandy blonde color. She was last seen wearing black sweatpants, a gray hooded sweatshirt, black converse shoes, and glasses.

Anyone with any information on her whereabouts should contact police.