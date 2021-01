RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — Rapid City police are asking for the publics help in locating 17-year-old Mystie Le.

The Rapid City Police Department posted to Facebook on Sunday that Le was last seen Friday morning in the 1200 block of Saint Andrew Street. She was wearing a black sweatshirt and camouflage pants.

Officials say Le is without critical medication.

Anyone with information on Le’s whereabouts are asked to contact police immediately at 605-394-4131.