RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — Rapid City Police are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing 12-year-old.

Shaun Rencountre was last seen on Sunday around 8 p.m. in the 200 block of E. Knollwood Drive. He was wearing faded blue jeans with an unknown shirt and no shoes.

He’s described as Native American with black hair and black eyes. He is 4’6″ and weighs approximately 80 pounds.

Anyone with any information about his whereabouts should contact police.