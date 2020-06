RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — Rapid city police are asking for your help finding a 13-year-old girl.

According to police, Gavin LaClaire was last see in the 4900 block of South Canyon Road wearing a black sweatshirt and black jeans. She left without needed medication.

If you have any information on where she may be, you are asked to call police at 394-4131.