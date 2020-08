RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — Authorities are asking for your help to find a teenager who is missing and endangered.

Officials say 13-year-old Jasmin Jarvis was last seen at her home in Rapid City on Thursday. Authorities say she is without her medication.

Jarvis was last seen wearing a light-colored t-shirt, dark-colored pants, and black Nike tennis shoes. If you see her, you’re asked to call your local law enforcement.