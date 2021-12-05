Rapid City police: Murder-suicide a ‘senseless tragedy’

RAPID CITY, SD (KELO) –Two people are dead following a murder-suicide outside of a business in Rapid City.

Police responded to a gunshot wound call near the intersection of East Saint Patrick Street and South Valley Drive Saturday night.

Officers found two people dead from gunshot wounds outside of the business.

Police say their investigation indicates a murder-suicide and that there’s no threat to the public.

Police are calling the shooting a “senseless tragedy,” and are urging anyone dealing with thoughts of self-harm to call the National Suicide Prevention Hotline at 1-800-273-8255.

