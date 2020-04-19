Rapid City Police make arrest after multiple burglaries, seek public’s help suspects

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — The Rapid City Police Department is currently investigating multiple early-morning burglaries, according to a press release sent out Sunday afternoon. At the time of the release, one suspect has been taken into custody.

Officials say around 3:55 a.m. on April 19, police were called to 643 N. Lacrosse Street for an alarm. Upon arrival, police noticed one of the business’s windows had been broken. After reviewing the business’s security footage, the suspect was seen breaking the window with a rock and rummaging through the interior.

Police were called to another reported alarm around 4:45 a.m. at 406 E. North Street. They located a window that had been shattered with a rock and determined that two suspects made entry into the business. Authorities say multiple AR-15-style rifles were taken from the business.

Around 5:57 a.m., police responded to 2139 Jackson Boulevard for a burglary report. Upon arrival, they found a broken window and checked the building to ensure no one was still inside. Security footage shows a male suspect throwing a rock through one of the business’s windows. He searched the cash register before fleeing the building on foot.

Police were called to 3483 Sturgis Road for a report of a burglary at 6:24 a.m. This time, police were informed the suspect was still inside the business. Upon arrival, officers could hear crashing noises coming from inside. They located a male suspect and ordered him out of the business.

The suspect refused to comply with commands and tried to break through a different window near the ceiling with a crow bar.

Police discharged rounds from a beanbag shotgun, causing the suspect to drop the crowbar. The suspect crawled through an air duct into another room. After spraying him with pepper spray and further physical resistance from the suspect, police were able to get him into custody.

The suspect was identified as 21-year-old Garrett Keegan of Rapid City.

Authorities determined he had to be the suspect also responsible for the earlier burglaries. Keegan was arrested for three counts of 3rd degree burglary, felony vandalism, obstruction, resisting arrest and possession of burglary tools before being transported to the Pennington County Jail.

This is an ongoing investigation. Police say they are continuing to investigate the firearms taken during the burglary of 409 E. North Street.

Officials are asking for the public’s help to get more information. The suspects involved are described as “younger, possibly juvenile males and each standing 5’7 to 6’1″ tall.” It is believed the males were wearing light grey hoodies, jeans and bandanas over their faces.

The Rapid City Police Department is asking anyone with any information about the burglaries to contact Detective Chris Holbrook at 394-4143. An anonymous tip can also be sent by texting the letters ‘RCPD’ and the information to 847411.