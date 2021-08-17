Rapid City Police looking to identify second suspect in fatal shooting

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — Authorities have released an update on a shooting that happened in Rapid City on Friday, August 13.

The Rapid City Police Department says the victim has died. Police identified him as 20-year-old Austin Freeman from Rapid City.

“Freeman was in the wrong place, at the wrong time when he encountered Daly,” Captain James Johns, Commander of the RCPD’s Criminal Investigation Division said in a release. “It appears Freeman is an innocent victim of the violence associated with drugs in our community, and we are thankful for the swift apprehension of the suspect responsible for this shooting.”

31-year-old William Daly, who was arrested on Friday, is now charged with first degree murder, police say. Daly also faces several other drug-related charges.

Investigators are still working to identify the second person of interest in the case. Police have release photos from surveillance video. If you recognize the woman, you are asked to contact authorities.