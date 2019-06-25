Rapid City Police looking for suspects behind racist graffiti at park

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) – Rapid City Police want to track down the person responsible for racist graffiti at a city park.

The graffiti was reported on June 1 and quickly removed. In the weeks since, police have reviewed hours of surveillance footage from Vicki Powers Park.

Police say the video showed that in the early morning hours of May 31, a vehicle pulled into the park’s parking lot. The driver got out of the vehicle while other people stayed in it.

As of Tuesday afternoon, police have talked with the people from that vehicle, and they’ve been ruled out as suspects. Police say they were able to provide information that will be valuable to detectives.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Ryan Schuler at 394-4134.

