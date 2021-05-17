Rapid City police looking for missing woman

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — Rapid City Police are looking for a 30-year-old woman.

Police are asking for help to find Susan Fast Eagle of Rapid City. She was reported missing by family on May 13.

She was last seen by law enforcement during a contact 10 days earlier on May 3.

MISSING PERSON: Police are currently seeking the public's help to locate 30-year-old Susan Fast Eagle of Rapid City.



Police have been working to locate Fast Eagle since she was reported missing by family on 5/13. She was last seen by law enforcement during a contact on 5/3. pic.twitter.com/NclOr6N7Il — RapidCityPD (@RapidCityPD) May 17, 2021

Fast Eagle is a Native American woman, standing 5’2” tall, weighing approximately 160 lbs.

Anyone with any information about Fast Eagle’s whereabouts should contact police immediately at 605-394-4131. An anonymous tip can also be submitted by texting the letters ‘RCPD’ and the information to 847411.