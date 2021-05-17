Rapid City police looking for missing woman

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — Rapid City Police are looking for a 30-year-old woman.

Police are asking for help to find Susan Fast Eagle of Rapid City. She was reported missing by family on May 13.

She was last seen by law enforcement during a contact 10 days earlier on May 3.

Fast Eagle is a Native American woman, standing 5’2” tall, weighing approximately 160 lbs.

Anyone with any information about Fast Eagle’s whereabouts should contact police immediately at 605-394-4131. An anonymous tip can also be submitted by texting the letters ‘RCPD’ and the information to 847411.

