RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — Police in Rapid City is asking for the public’s help in finding a missing teenager.

Authorities say 14-year-old Isnala Cross was last seen in the 1700 block of North Maple Avenue heading towards LaCrosse Street. He was last seen wearing white pants, shirt and shoes, police say.

If you have seen him or know where he is, you are asked to call the Rapid City Police Department at 605-394-4131.