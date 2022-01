RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — The Rapid City Police Department is asking for the public’s help locating a missing 16-year-old.

Ariana Standing Bear was last seen leaving her home on Tuesday. She was seen wearing a dark blue sweater, dress pants and black shoes..

She is 5’3″ and 130 pounds with dark brown hair and brown eyes.

If you have any information about her whereabouts you’re asked to contact the Rapid City Police Department.