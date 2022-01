RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — Rapid City Police are currently looking for missing 13-year-old, Luta Arapahoe.

Arapahoe was last seen on Monday walking in the 2000 block of Main Street. She was last seen in a black hoodie and black pants.

She is described as a Native American female. She is reported to be 5’5″ and around 150 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

If you have any information you’re asked to contact the Rapid City Police Department.