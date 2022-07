SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The Rapid City Police Department posted on Twitter Saturday night that it is looking for help in finding a missing woman.

Althea Olson

Althea Olson

Someone last saw 51-year-old Althea Olson on Friday in the 300 block of East Fairmont Boulevard.

The department can be reached via phone at (605) 394-4131.